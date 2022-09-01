How to Watch ‘Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The long-anticipated return to Middle-Earth is upon us at last! Amazon’s ambitious, expensive, and expansive new show based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien titled “The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power” is coming to Prime Video on Thursday, Sept. 1. The eight-episode first season will drop two episodes on Thursday, with the rest of the season debuting on Fridays. Watch every second of the epic fantasy with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power’

About ‘Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power’

Set thousands of years before Peter Jackson’s “Lord of The Rings” film trilogy, the series features a new story based on Tolkien’s writings of the Second Age of Middle-Earth. When the Dark Lord Morgoth is overthrown, the Elves of Middle-Earth believe that evil has finally been vanquished forever. But Galadriel isn’t so sure. Not yet the ruler of her own realm, Galadriel cannot escape the idea that Morgoth’s chief lieutenant Sauron was not defeated, and is still on the loose.

She will stop at nothing to hunt down and destroy the last vestiges of darkness, but she faces resistance at every turn. From the kings of Men on the island of Numenor to the Dwarf-lords of Moria, peace and prosperity are reigning across Middle-Earth. Will the Free People be able to come together to stop evil, or will Sauron deceive them all and further the work of his defeated dark master?

“The Rings of Power” is one of the most ambitious television projects ever attempted. Amazon reportedly spent $250 million just to secure the rights to make a “Lord of The Rings” TV show, and nearly another $500 million to produce the first season. The e-commerce giant plans to spend even more on successive seasons, ensuring that “The Rings of Power” will be one of the most expensive media projects ever attempted by the time of its completion.

The show is planned for five seasons, and as long as it has the enthusiasm of big-time Tolkien fan Jeff Bezos, fans won’t have to worry about any unplanned cancelations.

Can You Stream ‘The Rings of Power’ For Free?

If you are not yet a Prime Video customer, yes! Amazon offers a 30-Day Free Trial, so if you or anyone in your fellowship has been waiting for a reason to try Prime Video, sign up today.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Rings of Power’ on Prime Video?

Prime Video is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.