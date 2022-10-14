How to Watch ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season Finale for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Mobile

The epic first season of “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is ending this week on Prime Video. Galadriel’s quest to find and end the evil rising in Middle-Earth has taken her to every corner of the land. Can she expose the Dark Lord Sauron before it’s too late? Will the Elves find a way to preserve their light, or will they be forced to flee to the Undying Lands of Valinor forever? You’ll have to watch the season finale on Friday, Oct. 14 to find out, and you can only do that with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season Finale

About ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

“Rings of Power” is set thousands of years before the iconic Peter Jackson “Lord of the Rings” film trilogy. Morgoth, the most deadly enemy ever known to the Free People of Middle-Earth, was defeated centuries ago, but his chief lieutenant Sauron was never found. Galadriel, commander of the Northern Armies of the Elven king Gil-Galad, has traveled as far as Númenor and the Southlands to enlist the aid of mortal Men in her quest to find and stop Sauron forever.

Meanwhile, the Elves have been denied the use of the Dwarves’ mithril reserves. Gil-Galad and Celebrimbor are determined to find another means to save their people from fading away, but how far will they go to try and infuse the light of the Valar into Middle-Earth?

All the while, the Harfoots have been caring for The Stranger who landed in a meteorite, and who has powers they have never seen before. Who is he, and what is his purpose in the world? Questions will be answered and mysteries revealed in the final episode of the first season of “Rings of Power.”

Can You Stream ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season Finale For Free?

If you’re not a Prime Video subscriber already, you sure can. Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial for all new customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ on Prime Video?

Prime Video is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.