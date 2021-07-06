How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online Without Cable on July 6, 2021: TV Channels

On Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Boston Red Sox

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (9-4, 3.32 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Angels: Shohei Ohtani (3-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels -104, Red Sox -112; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox travel to play the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

The Angels are 24-20 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .315 this season, led by Shohei Ohtani with a mark of .350.

The Red Sox are 27-15 in road games. The Boston offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .321.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 5-4. Martin Perez earned his seventh victory and Rafael Devers went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Boston. Jose Suarez registered his second loss for Los Angeles.