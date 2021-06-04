How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels on TV via Live Stream on June 4, 2021: Betting Odds, Starters

On Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robert Dugger (0-1, 6.23 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Angels: Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 2.73 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners head to play the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

The Angels are 12-16 against AL West teams. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the MLB. Mike Trout leads the team with a mark of .333.

The Mariners are 14-10 in division games. Seattle has a collective on-base percentage of .283, last in the American League. Ty France leads the club with a mark of .340.

The Mariners won the last meeting 6-2. Justus Sheffield earned his fifth victory and Jake Fraley went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI for Seattle. Griffin Canning registered his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

Live TV Streaming Option