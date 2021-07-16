How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online Without Cable on July 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 16, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (8-3, 3.51 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Angels: Andrew Heaney (5-6, 5.38 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels -164, Mariners +143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners head to play the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

The Angels are 26-20 on their home turf. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .314 this season, led by Shohei Ohtani with a mark of .352.

The Mariners are 19-23 on the road. The Seattle offense has compiled a .216 batting average as a team this season, J.P. Crawford leads the team with a mark of .280.

The Angels won the last meeting 7-1. Jose Suarez recorded his fourth victory and David Fletcher went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for Los Angeles. Yohan Ramirez took his first loss for Seattle.

