How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online Without Cable on July 18, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (3-2, 3.51 ERA, .95 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Angels: Patrick Sandoval (2-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels -130, Mariners +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners head to face the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

The Angels are 27-21 on their home turf. Los Angeles is averaging 4.7 RBI per game this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with 72 total runs batted in.

The Mariners are 20-24 in road games. Seattle has a team on-base percentage of .293, led by Ty France with a mark of .348.

The Angels won the last meeting 9-4. Alex Cobb earned his seventh victory and Taylor Ward went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Los Angeles. Yusei Kikuchi took his fifth loss for Seattle.

Live TV Streaming Option