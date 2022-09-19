How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on September 19, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, September 19, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Mariners bring road skid into matchup against the Angels

Seattle Mariners (80-65, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (64-82, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (12-6, 3.19 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 156 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (6-7, 3.84 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -140, Angels +118; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners travel to the Los Angeles Angels looking to end a three-game road slide.

Los Angeles has a 64-82 record overall and a 34-40 record in home games. The Angels have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.84.

Seattle is 80-65 overall and 41-33 on the road. The Mariners rank fourth in the AL with 177 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The matchup Monday is the 19th time these teams square off this season. The Angels have a 10-8 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 34 home runs, 71 walks and 89 RBI while hitting .266 for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 13-for-35 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by four runs

Mariners: 4-6, .208 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Angels: Andrew Velazquez: 60-Day IL (foot), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hand), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Mariners: Julio Rodriguez: day-to-day (back), Eugenio Suarez: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)