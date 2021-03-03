 Skip to Content
The Streamable
How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers Spring Training Game on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST, the Los Angeles Angels face the Texas Rangers in a Spring Training Game. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Southwest and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers

In the LA market, the game is streaming on Fox Sports West (soon to be Bally Sports West), while in Dallas and other parts of Texas, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Southwest (soon to be Bally Sports Southwest). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Sun – this is your only option to stream Angels and Rangers games on your local RSN all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Fox Sports Southwest and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

