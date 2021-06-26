 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online Without Cable on June 26, 2021: TV Schedule

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs

In Los Angeles, Chicago, and most of the U.S. - the game is streaming on Fox, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Alec Mills (3-1, 5.18 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (9-3, 3.99 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -196, Cubs +169; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs travel to play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

The Dodgers are 24-13 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has slugged .407, good for fourth in the National League. Max Muncy leads the team with a .531 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Cubs are 16-21 on the road. Chicago has hit 103 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Javier Baez leads the club with 17, averaging one every 14.5 at-bats.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 6-2. Blake Treinen recorded his second victory and A.J. Pollock went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Los Angeles. Ryan Tepera registered his first loss for Chicago.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 31 Top Cable Channels

