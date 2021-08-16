How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online Without Cable on August 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, August 16, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Steven Brault (0-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Dodgers: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Pittsburgh will face off on Monday.

The Dodgers are 36-20 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles is averaging five RBI per game this season. Max Muncy leads the team with 69 total runs batted in.

The Pirates are 18-41 on the road. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .302, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .383.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 6-3. Julio Urias secured his ninth victory and Mookie Betts went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Mitch Keller took his seventh loss for Pittsburgh.