How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online Without Cable on July 21, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (4-3, 3.54 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (12-3, 3.78 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -178, Giants +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and San Francisco will play on Wednesday.

The Dodgers are 31-15 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has a collective batting average of .245 this season, led by Justin Turner with an average of .305.

The Giants are 29-22 in road games. San Francisco hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .323 this season, led by Buster Posey with a mark of .414.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 8-6. Jimmie Sherfy earned his second victory and Chris Taylor went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and three RBI for Los Angeles. Tyler Rogers took his first loss for San Francisco.