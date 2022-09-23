How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on September 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 23, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In his final MLB season, Albert Pujols is just two home runs away from reaching 700. Since the game isn’t on cable or satellite, how can you watch it?

In Los Angeles, St. Louis, and nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the 2022 season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Cardinals visit the Dodgers to open 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (88-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (5-6, 3.16 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (3-2, 2.66 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

Los Angeles has a 103-46 record overall and a 52-20 record in home games. The Dodgers have a 77-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis has a 37-36 record in road games and an 88-63 record overall. The Cardinals are 60-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has 38 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 97 RBI for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 9-for-30 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 35 home runs, 77 walks and 112 RBI while hitting .321 for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 9-for-35 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .236 batting average, 2.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .187 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)