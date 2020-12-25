How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile
On Friday, December 25, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks
- When: Friday, December 25, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST
- TV: ABC
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$54.99
|$59.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•