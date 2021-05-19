NBA Playoffs Play-In Game: How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Live Online For Free

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

When: Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

LeBron James and Steph Curry are used to meeting in the spring with an NBA championship up for grabs. The stakes will be so much different when they face each other this time: they will just be vying for a playoff spot.

James and the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers host Curry’s eighth-seeded Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night in a Western Conference play-in tournament game.

This will be the 23rd postseason game between James and Curry. Golden State and Cleveland faced off in four straight NBA Finals from 2015-18, with Cleveland capturing the city’s first NBA championship in 2016 as James and Co. won Game 7 on the Warriors’ home floor.

The winner Wednesday will be the seventh seed and can start preparing for a first-round matchup against Phoenix. The loser will face either No. 9 seed Memphis or 10th-seeded San Antonio on Friday for the right to face No. 1 seed Utah.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.