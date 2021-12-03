How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on December 3, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 3, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Los Angeles Lakers face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Spectrum SportsNet, and ESPN (out-of-market), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers

LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Clippers face the Lakers, aim to end 3-game skid

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers (11-11, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (12-11, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers come into the matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers after losing three in a row.

The Lakers are 6-7 against Western Conference opponents. The Lakers rank eighth in the league with 46.4 rebounds led by Anthony Davis averaging 10.0.

The Clippers are 0-3 against opponents from the Pacific Division. The Clippers are seventh in the Western Conference with 12.9 fast break points per game led by Terance Mann averaging 2.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carmelo Anthony averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Davis is averaging 25 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 blocks over the last 10 games.

Paul George is averaging 25.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Clippers. Reggie Jackson is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 113.6 points, 46.3 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Clippers: 3-7, averaging 100.2 points, 44.7 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee), LeBron James: out (health and safety protocols), Avery Bradley: day to day (hand).

Clippers: Paul George: out (rest), Nicolas Batum: out (health and safety protocols), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Jason Preston: out (foot).