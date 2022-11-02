 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Online on November 2, 2022: TV & Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Lakers face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, and Spectrum SportsNet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on Bally Sports+ to watch New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Last Game

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: New Orleans visits Los Angeles for conference matchup

New Orleans Pelicans (4-2, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (1-5, 14th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Los Angeles for a Western Conference matchup.

Los Angeles finished 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Lakers averaged 7.6 steals, 5.2 blocks and 13.9 turnovers per game last season.

New Orleans finished 2-4 overall and 25-27 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Pelicans averaged 21.3 assists per game on 39.0 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Lakers: Thomas Bryant: out (thumb), Juan Toscano-Anderson: day to day (ankle), Dennis Schroder: out (thumb).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee), Dyson Daniels: day to day (ankle), Brandon Ingram: out (concussion), Herbert Jones: day to day (knee).

