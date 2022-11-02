How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Online on November 2, 2022: TV & Viewing Options

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Lakers face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, and Spectrum SportsNet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Lakers vs. Pelicans Last Game

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: New Orleans visits Los Angeles for conference matchup

New Orleans Pelicans (4-2, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (1-5, 14th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Los Angeles for a Western Conference matchup.

Los Angeles finished 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Lakers averaged 7.6 steals, 5.2 blocks and 13.9 turnovers per game last season.

New Orleans finished 2-4 overall and 25-27 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Pelicans averaged 21.3 assists per game on 39.0 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Lakers: Thomas Bryant: out (thumb), Juan Toscano-Anderson: day to day (ankle), Dennis Schroder: out (thumb).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee), Dyson Daniels: day to day (ankle), Brandon Ingram: out (concussion), Herbert Jones: day to day (knee).