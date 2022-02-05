How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on February 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Lakers face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks

When: Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch with fuboTV

In Los Angeles and New York the game is streaming on ABC, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks game won’t be available since it is on ABC.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: New York plays Los Angeles on 3-game road slide

New York Knicks (24-28, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (25-28, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits Los Angeles looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Lakers have gone 16-12 at home. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 24.0 assists per game led by Russell Westbrook averaging 7.7.

The Knicks are 11-13 in road games. New York ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference giving up just 104.9 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Knicks defeated the Lakers 106-100 in their last matchup on Nov. 24. Evan Fournier led the Knicks with 26 points, and Westbrook led the Lakers with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carmelo Anthony is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 13.4 points. Westbrook is averaging 18.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Julius Randle is averaging 18.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Knicks. Fournier is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 106.5 points, 42.2 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points per game.

Knicks: 3-7, averaging 103.6 points, 47.0 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: out (knee), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

Knicks: Derrick Rose: out (ankle).