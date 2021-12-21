How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Online on December 21, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns

Can you stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview: Phoenix plays Los Angeles on 3-game win streak

Phoenix Suns (24-5, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (16-15, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

The Lakers are 1-4 in division games. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 46.0 rebounds. Anthony Davis leads the Lakers with 9.9 boards.

The Suns are 15-5 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is ninth in the Western Conference with 11.5 fast break points per game led by Devin Booker averaging 3.5.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Suns won the last matchup on Oct. 23. Chris Paul scored 23 points to help lead the Suns to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 23.3 points per game with 9.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, seven assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Booker averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, scoring 22.9 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Paul is shooting 50.8% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 108.5 points, 44.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points per game.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 110.7 points, 45.4 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.0 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker: out (health and safety protocols), Dwight Howard: out (health and safety protocols), Anthony Davis: out (knee), Avery Bradley: out (health and safety protocols), Malik Monk: out (health and safety protocols), Kent Bazemore: out (health and safety protocols), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee), LeBron James: day to day (abdomen).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Abdel Nader: out (rest).