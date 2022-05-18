How to Watch ‘Lovestruck High’ Premiere Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Amazon Prime Video is bringing reality TV fans another show dedicated to helping singles find love. The new series, “Lovestruck High” — narrated by Lindsay Lohan — makes its debut this week and features 15 contestants’ unique journeys. Don’t miss the premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, May 18. You can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘Lovestruck High’

About ‘Lovestruck High’

“Lovestruck High” is an all-new series and offers a different experience than other reality dating shows. In this series, 15 UK contestants head to a high school in America for the opportunity to fall in love. While at Lovestruck High, the contestants will go back in time to their teenage days and hope to find love while on the high school campus. Viewers will get to know all of the singles’ individual stories and goals as they set out on a journey to find love.

In true high school fashion, they are tasked with finding a date for the upcoming prom with the chance to be crowned Prom Royalty. Plus, $100,000 is up for grabs. Who will walk away as the winner of “Lovestruck High”?

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Lovestruck High’?

“Lovestruck High” on Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

How Much Does Amazon Prime Video Cost?

You can access Amazon Prime Video with an Amazon Prime subscription ($14.99 per month or $139.00 per year).