How to Watch Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Live Online on January 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #13 LSU Tigers face the Texas A&M Aggies from Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies

When: Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: SEC Network

The LSU vs. Texas A&M game will be streaming on SEC Network.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Preview: Taylor leads Texas A&M against No. 19 LSU after 25-point showing

Texas A&M Aggies (15-4, 4-2 SEC) at LSU Tigers (15-4, 3-4 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M plays the No. 19 LSU Tigers after Wade Taylor IV scored 25 points in Texas A&M’s 76-73 overtime loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Tigers are 10-1 on their home court. LSU is eighth in the SEC scoring 73.3 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Aggies are 4-2 against conference opponents. Texas A&M averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 14-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tari Eason is averaging 15.2 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Darius Days is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

Tyrece Radford is averaging 9.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Quenton Jackson is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.