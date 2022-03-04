How to Watch ‘Lucy and Desi’ for Free on Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iOS, and Android

Fans of the classic sitcom “I Love Lucy” get a new look at the lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in the documentary, “Lucy and Desi.” Directed by Amy Poehler, “Lucy and Desi” will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, March, 4. You can stream it for free with a 30-Day Free Trial to Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘Lucy and Desi’

About ‘Lucy and Desi’

Days after it was announced that “Being the Ricardos,” a biographical drama about actors Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, was nominated for three Oscars; Amazon decided to take another look at the iconic Hollywood couple with Amy Poehler’s “Lucy and Desi.”

The documentary will look at both the careers and the relationship of Ball and Arnaz as they “reinvented the medium [of comedy], on-screen and behind the cameras”. The film will feature interviews with Ball and Arnaz’s children, Lucie Arnaz Luckinbill and Desi Arnaz Jr, as well as Bette Midler, Carol Burnett, Laura LaPlaca, Eduardo Machado, Charo, Journey Gunderson, Gregg Oppenheimer, David Daniels, and Norman Lear.

After watching the doc, fans can rewatch the classic series “I Love Lucy” on Paramount+, the Oscar-nominated Aaron Sorkin film “Being the Ricardos,” starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, “Lucy and Desi: A Home Movie,” and “Lucy & Desi: Before the Laughter.”

Lucy and Desi January 22, 2022 Lucille Ball had an immense influence on the creation of TV syndication, as she rose to become a true entrepreneur and multifaceted mogul. Through interviews and archival footage, this documentary is a tribute to one of the greatest trailblazers in comedy and entertainment.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Amazon Prime Video?

