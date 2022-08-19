How to Watch ‘Making the Cut’ Season 3 Premiere For Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
Ten aspiring fashion designers will put their skills to the test on the third season of Prime Video competition series “Making the Cut,” which premieres this week. The fashion design competition series is produced and hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. The first two episodes drop on Friday, Aug. 19 and then two new episodes will be available to stream each Friday through Sept. 9. You can stream “Making the Cut” Season 3 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.
How to Watch ‘Making the Cut’ Season 3 Premiere
- When: Friday, Aug. 19
- TV: Prime Video
- Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.
About ‘Making the Cut’
“Making the Cut” gives 10 fashion designers and entrepreneurs an opportunity to pursue their dreams of launching a clothing business. With a $1 million prize up for grabs, these designers are eager to wow the judges. Plus, the winner also gets an Amazon Fashion mentorship.
Each week, the designers must create two different outfits, including an “accessible look” and a “runway look.” Amazon Fashion features a “Making the Cut” store, which offers a limited edition collection of the top looks from each night.
Making the Cut
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn host designers who face challenges and assignments that will test their design skills and their abilities to run all aspects of a business.
“Making the Cut” features a rotating panel of guest judges; a couple of Season 3’s judges include Nicole Richie and Jeremy Scott. Klum is also a judge.
This season’s 10 designers include:
- Ciara Chyanne Morgan
- Curtis Cassell
- Emily Bargeron
- Gabriella Meyer
- Georgia Hardinge
- Jeanette Limas
- Markantoine Lynch-Boisvert
- Rafael Chaouiche
- Sienna Li
- Yannik Zamboni
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Making the Cut’ Season 3?
“Making the Cut” on Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV
Does Amazon Prime Video Offer a Free Trial?
Amazon Prime Video has a free 30-day trial, which you can use to stream “Making the Cut” and access the full library of series and movies.
How Much Does Amazon Prime Video Cost?
You can access Amazon Prime Video with an Amazon Prime subscription ($14.99 per month or $139.00 per year).
-
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.
Starting in the 2022 season, Prime Video offers exclusive live access to NFL’s Thursday Night Football.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.