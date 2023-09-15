How to Watch Virginia vs. Maryland 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

Two teams seemingly headed in very different directions take the field when the Maryland Terrapins face the Virginia Cavaliers on Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. ET, from SECU Stadium. The high-powered offense of the Terrapins will look to continue its hot start, while Virginia is flailing early with two losses, including last week to James Madison. See if the Cavaliers can break through and notch a win exclusively on FS1, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch Maryland Terrapins vs. Virginia Cavaliers

When: Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. ET Location: SECU Stadium | 90 Stadium Drive, College Park, MD 20742

SECU Stadium | 90 Stadium Drive, College Park, MD 20742 TV: FS1

FS1 Stream: Watch with subscription to Sling TV.

Watch Maryland vs. Virginia on Sling TV

About Maryland Terrapins vs. Virginia Cavaliers Game

The Terrapins have given home fans plenty to cheer about in the first two weeks, putting up 38 points in each of their victories. Senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has thrown for 547 yards and four touchdowns, with Roman Hemby rushing for 220 yards and a pair of scores, including 168 yards last week in the team’s win over the Charlotte 49ers. While Maryland is averaging nearly 500 yards of offense, the defense has been just as stout, allowing an average of 13 points in the first two games.

Virginia, on the other hand, has not had much to cheer about in its first two games. In its season opener, the Cavaliers fell to nationally ranked Tennessee, but last week it was James Madison that eked out a close win. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea has thrown for 389 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but the highlights have been few and far between. The offensive line has struggled, allowing eight sacks and just 113 rushing yards.

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream Maryland Terrapins vs. Virginia Cavaliers

The Maryland vs. Virginia game will be streaming on FS1, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream FS1 on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Maryland vs. Virginia on Sling TV?

Check out the Maryland vs. Virginia game on FS1 with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Maryland vs. Virginia on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Maryland vs. Virginia game on FS1 with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

Can you stream Maryland vs. Virginia on Fubo?

Enjoy the Maryland vs. Virginia game on FS1 with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Maryland vs. Virginia on Hulu Live TV?

Yell at the TV while watching the Maryland vs. Virginia game on FS1 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Maryland vs. Virginia on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Maryland vs. Virginia game on FS1 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

