 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Master Amazon Prime Video

How to Watch ‘Master’ Premiere for Free on Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

Three women strive to find their place at a prestigious New England university when anonymous racist attacks begin targeting Black students. “Master” starring Regina Hall is a new horror premiering on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, March 18. Stream it online for free with a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘Master’

About ‘Master’

Written and directed by Mariama Diallo, her debut feature “Master” focuses on three women who aim to find their place at a racist and elitist university that deep down is hiding something more sinister.

Professor Gail Bishop (Regina Hall) has recently been promoted to “Master” of a residence hall, the first time a Black woman has had such a role. Gail soon finds herself helping Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee), a Black freshman who was assigned a dorm room that is rumored to be haunted. Professor Liv Beckman (Amber Gray) is also in the middle of her own racially charged tenure review.

As Gail tries to maintain order, the cracks begin to show in the university’s once-immaculate facade. After a career spent fighting to make it into the inner circle, Gail discovers the horrifying prospect of what lies beneath and questions not whether the school is haunted, but by whom.

Master

March 18, 2022

At an elite New England university built on the site of a Salem-era gallows hill, three black women strive to find their place. Navigating politics and privilege, they encounter increasingly terrifying manifestations of the school’s haunted past… and present.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Master’ on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

30-Day Trial
amazon.com

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Starting in the 2022 season, Prime Video offers exclusive live access to NFL’s Thursday Night Football.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.

30-Day Trial
$8.99 / month
amazon.com

Watch the trailer for "Master" and then stream on Prime Video:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.