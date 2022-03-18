How to Watch ‘Master’ Premiere for Free on Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Mobile

Three women strive to find their place at a prestigious New England university when anonymous racist attacks begin targeting Black students. “Master” starring Regina Hall is a new horror premiering on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, March 18. Stream it online for free with a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘Master’

About ‘Master’

Written and directed by Mariama Diallo, her debut feature “Master” focuses on three women who aim to find their place at a racist and elitist university that deep down is hiding something more sinister.

Professor Gail Bishop (Regina Hall) has recently been promoted to “Master” of a residence hall, the first time a Black woman has had such a role. Gail soon finds herself helping Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee), a Black freshman who was assigned a dorm room that is rumored to be haunted. Professor Liv Beckman (Amber Gray) is also in the middle of her own racially charged tenure review.

As Gail tries to maintain order, the cracks begin to show in the university’s once-immaculate facade. After a career spent fighting to make it into the inner circle, Gail discovers the horrifying prospect of what lies beneath and questions not whether the school is haunted, but by whom.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Master’ on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.