How to Watch McKinney vs. Longview High School Football Game Live Without Cable

The stage is set for an electrifying encounter under the Friday night lights in Austin, Texas, as the Longview Lobos and the McKinney Lions brace themselves for a gripping game at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 24, 2023. If you can’t join in person, here’s how you can still watch the game.

When: Thursday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Thursday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT Location: McKinney ISD Stadium (4201 South Hardin Boulevard, McKinney, TX 75070)

Coaches: Longview: John King | McKinney: Marcus Shavers

TV: NFHS Network

NFHS Network Stream: Watch with a subscription to NFHS

About McKinney vs. Longview High School

An opening game for two of Texas’ top 20 high school programs in the state. Longview ended last season with a 17-14 loss to eventual state champion Aledo in the Class 5A Division I semifinals. McKinney, meanwhile, fell 42-35 to Southlake Carroll in 6A Division II regional action. This game will show us how each team is gearing up for the season.

In McKinney’s offensive lineup, the spotlight turning to Bryan Jackson, who commanded attention with 1,647 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns in 2022. The formidable Khali Best, with his dual-threat prowess, and the likes of D’Kedrion Abrams and Makhi Frazier, add an explosive edge to McKinney’s offensive maneuvers.

In Longview’s offensive arsenal, the standout names are aplenty. Keep a watchful eye on Taylor Tatum, a force to be reckoned with on the ground, amassing an impressive 1,889 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns in the 2022 season. Joining the fray are Kelvin Washington, Dakaylen Reese, and Jaymerson Darensbourg, who are primed to create offensive fireworks. The Lobos’ offensive line, led by Jacoby Watts, Tavion Morgan, and Andrew Tutt, will be pivotal in shaping the game’s narrative.

On the defensive end, McKinney fields a formidable lineup, with Xavier Filsaime leading the charge with his prowess showcased by his 92 tackles in the previous season. The defensive prowess of Ashton McShane, D’Kedrion Abrams, and Makhi Frazier is set to pose a challenge to Longview’s offensive aspirations.

Longview’s defensive luminaries, including Chase Smith, Willie Nelson, Daedrion “Buddha” Garrett, Xaryus Sheppard, Billy Smith, and Brenden Reese, are poised to lock horns with McKinney’s offensive juggernaut. Their presence, marked by tackles, interceptions, sacks, and pass break-ups, form the backbone of the Lobos’ defensive might.

Users can stream the game with a subscription to NFHS Network. There’s a large slate of high school football games kicking off in Texas this weekend and your subscription gives you access to each and every one of them. Check here to see which teams are in action and see every punt, pass, run, block and tackle with an NFHS Network account.

Can You Live Stream Mckinney vs Longview for Free?

Unfortunately, this game is not being broadcasted on major channels nor is it found on a live-tv streaming platform that has a free trial. The only way to watch the Mckinney vs Longview is via NFHS Network, which does not currently offer a free trial.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream the McKinney vs Longview game?

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

