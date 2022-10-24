Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 24, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options
On Monday, October 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets
- When: Monday, October 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
- TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on Bally Sports+.
Since YES Network and Bally Sports Indiana are no longer on YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, or Sling TV, these are your only ways to watch Yankees and Pacers games all year long.
Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Memphis and Brooklyn square off for non-conference matchup
Brooklyn Nets (1-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2-1, sixth in the Western Conference)
Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Memphis and Brooklyn face off in non-conference action.
Memphis went 6-6 overall a season ago while going 30-11 at home. The Grizzlies shot 43.5% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.
Brooklyn went 0-4 overall a season ago while going 24-17 on the road. The Nets averaged 109.0 points per game while shooting 50.3% from the field and 42.2% from 3-point distance last season.
INJURIES: Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: day to day (thigh), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (foot), Danny Green: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (knee).
Nets: T.J. Warren: out (foot), Seth Curry: day to day (ankle).