Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 24, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Monday, October 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Memphis and Brooklyn square off for non-conference matchup

Brooklyn Nets (1-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2-1, sixth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis and Brooklyn face off in non-conference action.

Memphis went 6-6 overall a season ago while going 30-11 at home. The Grizzlies shot 43.5% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.

Brooklyn went 0-4 overall a season ago while going 24-17 on the road. The Nets averaged 109.0 points per game while shooting 50.3% from the field and 42.2% from 3-point distance last season.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: day to day (thigh), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (foot), Danny Green: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (knee).

Nets: T.J. Warren: out (foot), Seth Curry: day to day (ankle).