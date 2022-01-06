How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on January 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons games all year long.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Memphis takes on Detroit, seeks 7th straight victory

Detroit Pistons (7-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (25-14, fourth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -12.5; over/under is 219.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis seeks to prolong its six-game win streak with a victory over Detroit.

The Grizzlies have gone 13-8 in home games. Memphis is third in the Western Conference scoring 111.3 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Pistons are 3-16 on the road. Detroit has a 3-17 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyus Jones is averaging 7.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Grizzlies. Ja Morant is averaging 25.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Cade Cunningham is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 23.6 points and 8.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 111.8 points, 48.6 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points per game.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 106.0 points, 44.8 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Desmond Bane: day to day (quad), Dillon Brooks: day to day (health and safety protocols), Xavier Tillman: out (health and safety protocols), Yves Pons: day to day (ankle), John Konchar: out (health and safety protocols), Kyle Anderson: day to day (back), De’Anthony Melton: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Pistons: Jerami Grant: out (thumb), Isaiah Stewart: out (reconditioning), Frank Jackson: out (ankle), Cory Joseph: out (reconditioning), Isaiah Livers: out (foot), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).