How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Memphis Game Live Online on November 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #11 Memphis Tigers face the Saint Louis Billikens from FedExForum. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Memphis Tigers vs. Saint Louis Billikens

When: Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

The Memphis vs. Saint Louis game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Saint Louis on ESPN+?

You can watch the Memphis vs. Saint Louis game with ESPN+.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Saint Louis on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Memphis vs. Saint Louis game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Saint Louis on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Memphis vs. Saint Louis game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Saint Louis on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Memphis vs. Saint Louis game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Saint Louis on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Memphis vs. Saint Louis game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Saint Louis on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Memphis vs. Saint Louis game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Saint Louis on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Memphis vs. Saint Louis game.

Live TV Streaming Option

Saint Louis vs. Memphis Game Preview: No. 11 Memphis faces off against St. Louis

Saint Louis (3-0) vs. No. 11 Memphis (2-0)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Memphis hosts Saint Louis in an early season matchup. Both squads earned blowout home victories in their last game. Memphis earned a 90-51 win over NC Central on Saturday, while Saint Louis won easily 86-44 over Eastern Illinois on Friday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Memphis’ Emoni Bates, Jalen Duren and Josh Minott have combined to account for 41 percent of all Tigers points this season.GIFTED GIBSON: Gibson Jimerson has connected on 38.9 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Saint Louis defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 28 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Billikens 25th among Division I teams. The Memphis offense has turned the ball over on 23.9 percent of its possessions (ranking the Tigers 304th, nationally).