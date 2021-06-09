How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream on June 9, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming
On Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (4-5, 4.12 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD
BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Pablo Lopez. Lopez went eight innings, surrendering two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts against Colorado.
The Marlins are 13-12 on their home turf. Miami’s lineup has 54 home runs this season, Jesus Aguilar leads them with 12 homers.
The Rockies are 4-23 in road games. Colorado ranks eighth in the MLB in hitting with a .243 batting average, Yonathan Daza leads the club with an average of .329.
The Marlins won the last meeting 6-2. Pablo Lopez earned his second victory and Corey Dickerson went 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBI for Miami. Antonio Senzatela took his sixth loss for Colorado.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports Florida
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Florida
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-