How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream on June 9, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (4-5, 4.12 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Pablo Lopez. Lopez went eight innings, surrendering two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts against Colorado.

The Marlins are 13-12 on their home turf. Miami’s lineup has 54 home runs this season, Jesus Aguilar leads them with 12 homers.

The Rockies are 4-23 in road games. Colorado ranks eighth in the MLB in hitting with a .243 batting average, Yonathan Daza leads the club with an average of .329.

The Marlins won the last meeting 6-2. Pablo Lopez earned his second victory and Corey Dickerson went 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBI for Miami. Antonio Senzatela took his sixth loss for Colorado.

