How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Game Live Online on April 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 15, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida). In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Realmuto leads Phillies against the Marlins after 4-hit outing

Philadelphia Phillies (3-4) vs. Miami Marlins (2-4)

Miami; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, three strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (0-0, 1.80 ERA, .80 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -120, Phillies +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Miami Marlins after J.T. Realmuto had four hits against the Marlins on Thursday.

Miami went 67-95 overall and 42-39 in home games a season ago. The Marlins batted .233 as a team in the 2021 season with a .670 OPS.

Philadelphia went 82-80 overall and 35-46 in road games last season. The Phillies slugged .408 with a .318 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Marlins: Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

Phillies: Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jean Segura: day-to-day (arm), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Odubel Herrera: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Sherriff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)