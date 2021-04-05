 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals on April 5, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, April 5, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Bally Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida, while in St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (formerly known as Fox Sports Midwest).  Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Midwest or Fox Sports Florida – this is your only option to stream Marlins and Cardinals games on your local RSN all year long.

After losing their opening series, the Marlins and Cardinals look to get back to .500. The Cards will look to Daniel Ponce de Leon, while the Marlins will look to Trevor Rogers.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy