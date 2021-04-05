How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals on April 5, 2021 Live Online

On Monday, April 5, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Bally Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida, while in St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (formerly known as Fox Sports Midwest). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Midwest or Fox Sports Florida – this is your only option to stream Marlins and Cardinals games on your local RSN all year long.

After losing their opening series, the Marlins and Cardinals look to get back to .500. The Cards will look to Daniel Ponce de Leon, while the Marlins will look to Trevor Rogers.

Live TV Streaming Option