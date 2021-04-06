How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals on April 6, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels, Live Stream
On Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Bally Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals
- When: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest and Bally Sports Florida
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
St. Louis took the first game of the three game set against the Marlins, who will send Sandy Alcantara to the mound. John Gant will be pitching for the Cardinals, who have benefited from a hot start from newly acquired Nolan Arenado.
In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida, while in St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (formerly known as Fox Sports Midwest). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Midwest or Fox Sports Florida – this is your only option to stream Marlins and Cardinals games on your local RSN all year long.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
