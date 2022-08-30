How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on August 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Miami and Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun). This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins begin 2-game series with the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (70-57, second in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (55-73, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (11-5, 2.20 ERA, .86 WHIP, 182 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-5, 3.34 ERA, .99 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -238, Marlins +193; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday to start a two-game series.

Miami has a 55-73 record overall and a 26-36 record at home. The Marlins are 38-16 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tampa Bay has a 70-57 record overall and a 28-34 record on the road. The Rays have the fourth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.36.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Yandy Diaz has eight home runs, 66 walks and 47 RBI while hitting .280 for the Rays. Harold Ramirez is 14-for-43 with two doubles and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .172 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Rays: 7-3, .266 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Rays: Brandon Lowe: day-to-day (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)