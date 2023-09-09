How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Miami 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

On Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT, the Miami Hurricanes face the #23 Texas A&M Aggies from Hard Rock Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Hurricanes vs. Texas A&M Aggies

When : Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT

: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT Location : Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, FL 33056

: Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, FL 33056 TV : ABC

: ABC Where to Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

The Miami vs. Texas A&M game will be streaming on ABC, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream ABC on Hulu Live TV and Fubo. Learn more about those options below.

Can you stream Miami vs. Texas A&M on Fubo?

Texas A&M vs. Miami Game Preview

The Miami Hurricanes gave themselves a short window to celebrate a dominant 38-3 win over Miami (Ohio) in their season opener.

They’ll quickly turned their attention to Texas A&M, which caused their first loss of the 2022 season and jumpstarted a three-game losing streak.

“Already on it,’’ said safety Kamren Kinchens after the opener, snapping his fingers to represent how swiftly the Hurricanes moved on. “Real good team. We’re going to take in this win and enjoy it, but we know who we got next and we know what our mental state has got to be.’’

The No. 23 Aggies will enter Saturday’s matchup with the Hurricanes coming off a 52-10 rout of New Mexico and hungry to capitalize off that momentum after a disappointing 2022 season.

New Aggies starting quarterback Conner Weigman became the first Aggie to pass for five touchdowns in regulation since Johnny Manziel in 2013. He finished 18 of 23 with 236 yards passing before heading to the sideline in the fourth quarter.

The Aggies last scored 52 points in a 2021 win over Prairie View A&M. The last time they scored that many points against an FBS opponent was in a 74-72 win over LSU in 2018, a game that went to seven overtimes.

“They’re really good,” said Miami’s second-year coach Mario Cristobal. “Not only in the past game but they’ve shown even last year how good they can be. They score a lot of points and make a lot of explosive plays. That’s probably what stuck out most about last game — the score kept changing in a hurry because of the explosive plays that they made.”

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Weigman had time to make good throws because of protection up front.