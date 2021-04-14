How to Watch Brewers vs. Cubs Live Online on April 14, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Wisconsin – this is your only option to stream Brewers games on your local RSN all year long. Marquee Sports Network is also available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Jake Arrieta is expected to start for the Cubs, against Corbin Jones and the Brewers.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.