How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online Without Cable on June 28, 2021: TV/Streaming

On Monday, June 28, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (10-4, 3.84 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (7-2, 2.11 ERA, .86 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -144, Cubs +125; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Brewers are 17-13 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .215 batting average. Omar Narvaez leads the club with an average of .301.

The Cubs are 19-14 in division matchups. Chicago has hit 105 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Javier Baez leads the club with 18, averaging one every 14.1 at-bats.

The Brewers won the last meeting 6-0. Brandon Woodruff earned his second victory and Kolten Wong went 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI for Milwaukee. Jake Arrieta took his second loss for Chicago.