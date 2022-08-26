How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on August 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

On Friday, August 26, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Cubs bring 3-game road win streak into game against the Brewers

Chicago Cubs (54-71, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (65-58, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (4-7, 3.25 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-3, 4.08 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -157, Cubs +134; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they visit the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 65-58 record overall and a 31-24 record at home. The Brewers have a 37-16 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago is 26-33 on the road and 54-71 overall. The Cubs have a 36-15 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the 17th time these teams match up this season. The Cubs have a 9-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 47 extra base hits (21 doubles and 26 home runs). Willy Adames is 10-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 18 doubles, three triples and seven home runs for the Cubs. Willson Contreras is 4-for-14 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .174 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .202 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (ankle), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)