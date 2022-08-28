How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on August 28, 2022: TV/Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Brewers play the Cubs after Yelich's 4-hit game

Chicago Cubs (55-72, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (66-59, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson (1-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (9-5, 3.44 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -161, Cubs +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs after Christian Yelich’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Milwaukee has a 32-25 record in home games and a 66-59 record overall. The Brewers have a 46-14 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago is 55-72 overall and 27-34 in road games. The Cubs have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .389.

Sunday’s game is the 19th meeting between these teams this season. The Cubs have a 10-8 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich ranks eighth on the Brewers with a .260 batting average, and has 19 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 68 walks and 42 RBI. Hunter Renfroe is 10-for-36 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner is sixth on the Cubs with a .289 batting average, and has 18 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 25 walks and 41 RBI. Seiya Suzuki is 11-for-32 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .202 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cubs: 5-5, .186 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (finger), Justin Steele: day-to-day (back), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)