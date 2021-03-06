How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Spring Training Game on March 6, 2021: Live Streaming Options

On Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs. The Spring Training matchup is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Wisconsin, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Wisconsin (soon to be Bally Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV this is your only option to stream Brewers games locally all year long.

If you are a Cubs fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Marquee Sports Network all season long, you will need a subscription to subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. Since Hulu dropped the channel earlier this year, this is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

