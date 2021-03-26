Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago White Sox on March 26, 2021 Live Online

On Friday, March 26, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago White Sox

When: Friday, March 26, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT

TV: Fox Sports Wisconsin

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

If you want to stream games on Bally Sports Wisconsin all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

If you are a White Sox fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

In the Chicago area, during the regular season you can watch on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. With this service you can stream White Sox games all season long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option