How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on June 13, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Wil Crowe (0-4, 7.26 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (4-5, 3.66 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -205, Pirates +174; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Brewers are 16-10 against opponents from the NL Central. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .213 batting average. Omar Narvaez leads the club with an average of .324.

The Pirates are 7-21 against NL Central Division teams. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .296, last in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with a mark of .390.

The Brewers won the last meeting 7-4. Trevor Richards earned his first victory and Christian Yelich went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI for Milwaukee. Chad Kuhl registered his fourth loss for Pittsburgh.