How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on August 3, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Max Kranick (1-2, 7.31 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (7-5, 3.69 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -236, Pirates +196; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Pittsburgh will play on Tuesday.

The Brewers are 30-24 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has slugged .387 this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with a .492 slugging percentage, including 42 extra-base hits and 24 home runs.

The Pirates are 17-36 in road games. Pittsburgh hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .305 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .379.

The Brewers won the last meeting 6-2. Eric Lauer secured his fourth victory and Escobar went 2-for-2 with a triple, a home run and four RBI for Milwaukee. Bryse Wilson registered his fourth loss for Pittsburgh.