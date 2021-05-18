How to Watch White Sox vs. Twins Live Online on May 18, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Minnesota and Chicago will play on Tuesday. White Sox: Lance Lynn (4-1, 1.30 ERA, .95 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (2-2, 2.79 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 39 strikeouts).

The Twins are 6-9 against the rest of their division. Minnesota has slugged .422, good for third in the American League. Byron Buxton leads the team with a .772 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The White Sox have gone 16-8 against division opponents. Chicago ranks second in the majors in hitting with a .264 batting average, Yermin Mercedes leads the team with an average of .357.

The White Sox won the last meeting 16-4. Dallas Keuchel secured his third victory and Danny Mendick went 1-for-4 with a home run and five RBI for Chicago. J.A. Happ registered his second loss for Minnesota.