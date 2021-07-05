 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on July 5, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, July 5, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports North/Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Outside the Chicago and Minneapolis markets, the game is airing nationally on ESPN, which you can stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (7-3, 3.75 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Twins: Bailey Ober (0-1, 5.84 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins +101, White Sox -117; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Chicago will square off on Monday.

The Twins are 17-23 on their home turf. Minnesota has a collective batting average of .245 this season, led by Nelson Cruz with an average of .306.

The White Sox are 18-20 in road games. Chicago’s lineup has 84 home runs this season, Jose Abreu leads them with 14 homers.

The White Sox won the last meeting 8-5. Michael Kopech earned his third victory and Zack Collins went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Chicago. Jorge Alcala registered his third loss for Minnesota.

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

