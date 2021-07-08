MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on July 8, 2021: TV Channels

On Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

TCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (5-7, 4.36 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (4-4, 6.09 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins -138, Tigers +119; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Detroit will face off on Thursday.

The Twins are 18-25 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .431 this season. Byron Buxton leads the team with a mark of .767.

The Tigers are 19-25 in road games. Detroit’s lineup has 94 home runs this season, Jonathan Schoop leads them with 16 homers.

The Tigers won the last meeting 7-3. Michael Fulmer secured his second victory and Robbie Grossman went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Detroit. Tyler Duffey took his second loss for Minnesota.

