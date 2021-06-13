How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on June 13, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (2-0, 1.47 ERA, .87 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (3-3, 3.46 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins +123, Astros -142; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Jose Berrios. Berrios threw seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts against Houston.

The Twins are 14-20 in home games in 2020. Minnesota has hit an MLB-leading 93 home runs this season. Miguel Sano leads the club with 13, averaging one every 13 at-bats.

The Astros have gone 16-15 away from home. Houston leads the American League in hitting with a .270 batting average, Yuli Gurriel leads the team with an average of .327.

The Twins won the last meeting 5-2. Jose Berrios earned his seventh victory and Jorge Polanco went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Minnesota. Luis Garcia registered his fourth loss for Houston.