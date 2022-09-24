How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on September 24, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Twins bring 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (66-85, third in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (73-78, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (6-5, 3.71 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (12-8, 3.61 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -136, Angels +115; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins come into a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels as losers of five in a row.

Minnesota has a 43-33 record in home games and a 73-78 record overall. The Twins have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .316.

Los Angeles has a 66-85 record overall and a 32-44 record on the road. The Angels have a 44-22 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Angels have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Taylor Ward has 17 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 12-for-41 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 2-8, .212 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Angels: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Twins: Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Andrew Velazquez: 60-Day IL (foot), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hand), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)