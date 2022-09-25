 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on September 25, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports West≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports North≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Angels vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Twins and Angels meet in series rubber match

Los Angeles Angels (66-86, third in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (74-78, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (6-8, 4.11 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Twins: Dylan Bundy (8-7, 4.78 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -112, Angels -107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles Angels are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Minnesota is 74-78 overall and 44-33 in home games. The Twins have a 30-13 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has a 66-86 record overall and a 32-45 record on the road. The Angels have a 22-64 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Sunday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Angels are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has eight home runs, 47 walks and 48 RBI while hitting .313 for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 13-for-38 with a double and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Taylor Ward has a .273 batting average to rank third on the Angels, and has 17 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs. Luis Rengifo is 14-for-43 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 2-8, .218 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Angels: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Andrew Velazquez: 60-Day IL (foot), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hand), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.