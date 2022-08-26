How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on August 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

On Friday, August 26, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. San Francisco Giants

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Minnesota Twins vs. San Francisco Giants game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Francisco Giants vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Twins to stop losing streak in game against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (61-62, third in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (62-61, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (8-10, 4.54 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (9-6, 3.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -133, Giants +112; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins enter a matchup with the San Francisco Giants as losers of six straight games.

Minnesota is 35-28 in home games and 62-61 overall. The Twins have gone 27-47 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

San Francisco has a 27-33 record in road games and a 61-62 record overall. The Giants have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .393.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gio Urshela has 19 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 49 RBI for the Twins. Jose Miranda is 11-for-39 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has 16 home runs, 43 walks and 59 RBI while hitting .251 for the Giants. Evan Longoria is 10-for-27 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .225 batting average, 3.07 ERA, even run differential

Giants: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (arm), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Jakob Junis: day-to-day (hand), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)