MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on August 27, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. San Francisco Giants

In Minnesota, the Bay Area, and most of the West Coast, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV (select markets), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Minnesota Twins vs. San Francisco Giants game won’t be available since it is on FOX.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

San Francisco Giants vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Minnesota Twins and San Francisco Giants meet in game 2 of series

San Francisco Giants (61-63, third in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (63-61, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (4-6, 3.99 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (7-4, 3.10 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -138, Giants +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins face the San Francisco Giants with a 1-0 series lead.

Minnesota is 63-61 overall and 36-28 in home games. The Twins have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.95.

San Francisco has a 61-63 record overall and a 27-34 record in road games. The Giants have a 38-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 23 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Twins. Jose Miranda is 11-for-39 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Joc Pederson is second on the Giants with 35 extra base hits (17 doubles and 18 home runs). Evan Longoria is 9-for-29 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .218 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Giants: 4-6, .197 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (arm), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: day-to-day (hip), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Jakob Junis: day-to-day (hand), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

